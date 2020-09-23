Palaniswami urges PM to increase allocation to Tamil Nadu under emergency response package

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase allocation to the State under the Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package to ₹3,000 crore. The State government had received ₹511.64 crore from the Centre in two tranches under the package, out of an envelope of ₹712.64 crore allotted to Tamil Nadu.

“I request this package for Tamil Nadu may be stepped up to ₹3,000 crore as per my earlier request. This will help us to further strengthen our health infrastructure,” Palaniswami told Modi in a video-conference meeting.

As the State has fully exhausted the State Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund, Palaniswami also requested an ad hoc grant of ₹1,000 crore from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) immediately to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Releasing the pending CMR subsidy of ₹1,321 crore at this time will facilitate paddy procurement, he told Modi.

Covid tests

Tamil Nadu is continuing its strategy of aggressive, targeted testing and is currently conducting the maximum number of RT-PCR tests in the country, the CM said. Tamil Nadu presently has 176 labs for Covid-19 testing, with 66 government and 110 private labs, and an average testing capacity of 85,000 RT-PCR tests per day.

As on date, 66,40,058 samples have been tested for Covid-19, out of which 5,52,674 persons tested positive; there are currently only 46,350 active cases in the State. These tests cost nearly ₹6.8 crore a day. Palaniswami urged Modi to fund at least 50 per cent of the cost of the PCR tests from the PM CARES Fund as the State is facing financial difficulties for incurring such expenses continuously.

Tamil Nadu provides effective medical treatment, due to which the State has maintained a low death rate, which is now at 1.62 per cent, one of the lowest in the country, Palaniswami claimed. As on date, 4,97,377 patients have recovered, which works out to a recovery rate of about 90 per cent, one of the highest in the country. The positivity rate in the State has come down from a high of 10.47 per cent in July to 6.2 per cent currently. As on date, in no district, the positivity rate is above 10 per cent, the CM said.

Deaths due to Covid-19 have also been reduced from an average of 100 per day to around 70 per day. Moreover, positive cases per day in Chennai have now been reduced to below 1,000, from around 2,300 in June, he said.

Palaniswami told Modi that the State government had announced a special incentive package including capital subsidy and interest subvention to promote manufacturing of Covid-related medical equipment and drugs in Tamil Nadu. At present, 50 such companies have started their production.

The State government has sanctioned ₹8,019 crore loans, covering 2,46,125 MSME units. The State machinery is also alerted to the monsoon and we are fully prepared to deal with it, he told Modi.