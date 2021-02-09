Panchayat polls begin in Andhra Pradesh

The first phase of the Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh began on Tuesday morning.

Polling commenced this morning in 2,723 village Panchayats in 12 districts of the State. While 7,506 candidates are in the fray for Sarpanch posts, 43,601 are contesting for 20,157 ward members positions.

Of the 3,259 notified Panchayats, unanimous choices were made in 525 villages.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the elections, with the deployment of 88,523 government staff, according to the information given by the State Election Commission.