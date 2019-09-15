Panel to study development in ‘far-reaching’ areas of NCR

The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) is likely to constitute a committee of town planners and other experts to conduct a study for sustainable development of “far-reaching” areas of NCR, according to officials.

The committee is also likely to study as to why population density is more in some areas surrounding Delhi, but in other areas of NCR, it is relatively less, according to two officials aware of the matter.

“The need for constituting an expert committee was taken up in a recent board meeting of the NCRPB. In view of this, the NCRPB will soon constitute a committee of town planners, transport and other experts,” an official told PTI.

Asked who will head the panel, the official said the decision has not been taken yet, adding that terms of references of the panel will soon be fixed. An official said that recently, several areas such as Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Hapur districts of Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad, Jind and Karnal districts of Harayana have been included in the NCR.

Sustainable development

“In surrounding areas of Delhi like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, there has been rapid development. The committee will look into aspects of sustainable development in far-reaching areas of NCR and optimisation of resources,” the official said.

The official added, “The plan is to ensure equal development in all areas which are part of the NCR so that people don’t need to move to surrounding areas of Delhi.”