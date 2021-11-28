Parliament session: AP's YSRCP to take up issues of Polavaram, pending dues

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
The members of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will raise the issues of Polavaram project and pending dues to Andhra Pradesh from the Centre in the ensuing Parliament session, among other issues.
This was decided by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of the strategy to be followed by his party members in the session.
The Chief Minister directed the MPs to raise the issue of escalation in the cost of Polavaram project to Rs 55,657 crore and get it approved by the Centre.
The State Government had spent Rs 2104 crore towards the project, which needs to be reimbursed by the Centre .
Besides Polavaram, the MPs will also raise the issue of the National Food Security Act and its `irrational' selection of beneficiaries. The Centre was yet to pay arrears of Rs 1703 crore to AP Civil Supplies Corporation, apart from Rs 4976.51 crore under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.
Post bifurcation, Telangana State had utilised power from Andhra Pradesh and left dues of Rs 6112 crore unpaid. Reddy had instructed the MPs to stress on the issue and get the dues cleared with interest payment
In regard to Resource Gap Funding, out of Rs 22,948 crore during the bifurcation, only Rs 4117.89 crore was given to the state so far.
According to the CAG report, the gap is about Rs 16,078.76 crore, if arrears of employees PF is added it would be Rs 22,948.76 crores.
In addition, the YSRCP members would also request the Centre for an interim release of Rs 1000 crore under flood relief, the BC Census and stop privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant, among others.
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
