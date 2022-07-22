Parliamentary panel on defence says no to discussion on Agnipath; Congress, BSP MPs walk out in protest

Some opposition members walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee on defence in protest after the chairman declined to their demand for a discussion on the Agnipath scheme.

Jual Oram, the chairman of standing committee on defence, however, did not accept the demand for discussion on the four-year contract based recruitment scheme for the armed forces. The meeting was convened to adopt a report but BSP MP Danish Ali stood up and requested chairman to take the Agnipath scheme issue for deliberations since it seeks to bring revolutionary changes in recruitment policy of the tri-services, said sources in the parliamentary body.

Sources said Ali also countered chairman’s stand that the issue was not part of the agenda stating that the Agnipath scheme announcement took place after the agenda items of standing committee was fixed.

Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Uttam Kumar Nalamada Reddy too stood up in support of the issue. Later party general secretary and RS MP Venugopal tweeted, “No discussion in Parliament, no deliberations in the Parliament Standing Committees, thus goes the way of bulldozing legislations in the Modi era.”.

He also sought response to his queries -- “We urged the Chairman to clarify: Why the Parliament Standing Committee on Defence was kept in dark on the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme? and Why the scheme was not taken up in the committee’s budget scrutiny meetings despite involving financial implications?” Venugopal said since the “chairman turned a deaf ear to these crucial questions & the scheme was not discussed”, he, his party colleague Nalamada Reddy and BSP’s Danish Ali walked out of the meeting in protest. Venugopal had earlier written a letter to Oram requesting a deliberation on the Agnipath scheme.

‘Benefits recognised’

Chairman Oram confirmed to BusinessLine “I denied them permission as it was not part of today’s agenda”. A BJP member of the panel defended the chairman on the ground that defence minister Rajnath Singh has already briefed Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence and there is no need now, he felt, to repeat it since people have realised the value of the recruitment scheme.

When asked for his response to opposition’s demand, YSR Congress MP from Andhra Pradesh, Kotagiri Sridhar, commented that the scheme has merit especially on two counts. “It will offer long term solutions considering that the country is struggling to reduce pension bills. Also, I believe this will provide an opportunity for youngsters seeking jobs in organised sector. Besides offering trained manpower to market, the agnipath scheme will inculcate among youth a sense of discipline and value to appreciate diversity in the country”.