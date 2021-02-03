Parliamentary proceedings stalled as Opposition seeks debate on farmers protest

Both the Houses of Parliament continued to witness uproarious scenes over the farmers’ protests on Wednesday. While the Lok Sabha adjourned for the day without discussing anything substantial, the Rajya Sabha, after a brief ruckus in the morning, took up the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind for his address to the Parliament.

The Opposition parties termed the blockade organised by the Delhi Police against the protesters as “inhuman” and urged the Centre to ensure water and food for them.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended three Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and ND Gupta for a day when they trooped to the well of the House demanding justice for farmers.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal of the laws.

“Our farmers are sitting for months on protest. Many farmers have lost their lives due to cold, hunger and other reasons. But the government has become merciless and cruel. Nothing is affecting it. There is no impact,” said senior SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav. “Be it Ghazipur, Tikri or Singhu, roads are cemented with a bed of nails and concrete walls. The security at protest sites is more than (that in) our Parliament. Even at Pakistan borders, such security is not there. Are they coming to attack Delhi? Are they (farmers) enemies?" he asked.

‘Essential supplies cut’

CPI(M) member Elamaram Kareem maintained that the three laws were enacted without proper consideration or taking into confidence the opposition parties. “Even electricity and water supplies to the protest sites have been disconnected by the government. I urge the government to yield to the demands of the farmers and withdraw the farm laws immediately,” he added. Moving the motion, BJP member from Assam Bhubaneswar Kalita said the Centre is with farmers. “Let me remind them that the three farm laws have been passed by both the houses of Parliament after much deliberations. The benefits of these three important farm laws have started reaching more than 10 crore people and small farmers. There has been no reduction in the rights and facilities of farmers. Through these agriculture reforms, the government has given new rights to farmers,” he said.

In Lok Sabha, Opposition continued to demand a separate discussion on the protests. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the issue is getting international attention and they are concerned as it is maligning the image of the country. As the members stormed to the well, Speaker Om Birla had to adjourn the House twice and later for the day.

‘Delhi fortified’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters that Delhi is surrounded by our farmers. “They are the people who give us sustenance; they are the people who work for us. Why is Delhi being converted into a fortress? Why are we threatening our farmers, beating our farmers, killing our farmers? Why is the Government not talking to the farmers and why is the Government not resolving this problem? This problem is not good for our country. It is not good for the peace and harmony of our country. It is not good for the future of our Kisans, they need clarity,” he said.