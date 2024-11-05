The Winter Session of Parliament is slated to begin on November 25 and will continue till December 20, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. He also said that a special celebration will mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, which will be celebrated on November 26, which is observed as Constitution Day.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, “Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business). On 26th November, 2024 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.”

The Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill is expected to submit its report on November 29 in Parliament, if it sticks to the deadline given to it in the previous session.

The Winter Session will start two days after the results of the Assembly Elections of Maharashtra and Jharkhand are slated to be announced.

