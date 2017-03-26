Parties not paying dues may be barred from fielding candidates: EC

After its proposal to bar candidates from contesting, for failure to clear utilities dues, the Election Commission now wants a similar treatment to be meted out to political parties.

The poll panel has written to political parties seeking their views on the issue and how to implement the Delhi High Court directive that not only candidates but also political parties should furnish ‘no-dues certificate’ before fielding their candidates.

In August 2015, the court had asked the EC to ensure that candidates contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections furnish a ‘no-dues certificate’ from the agency providing electricity, water and telephone connections to their accommodation.

The order had said the same rule should also apply to political parties.

“When we examined the High Court order, it was pointed out that it pertains to not only candidates but also political parties. We are in correspondence with political parties. We have sought their views on how to go about it,” Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told PTI.

He also said that in the recent Assembly polls, some of the candidates could not file their nomination as they had not provided a ‘no-dues certificate’.