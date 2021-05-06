‘Pass Ordinance to empower govt to fight health emergency’

Covid-19 is a public health emergency, what we need is action, not an alibi for inaction, CV Ananda Bose, One-Man Commission for Labour appointed on behalf of the Central Advisory Contract Labour Board under the Union Ministry of Labour, told BusinessLine here.

Overarching legislation

An overarching legislation that gives special and effective power to the government, combining the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Indian Penal Code and other relevant legislations may be put in place to empower the government to deal with a public health emergency.

Considering the urgency of the situation, an appropriate ordinance may be thought of. States may issue strict guidelines and enforce them for social distancing, breaking the chain and flattening the curve, Bose added.

The pandemic year may be treated as a ‘zero year’ or ‘blanked-out year’ so that no one loses one year of one’s productive/academic life. As a short-term relief, an assured basic income may be provided through direct transfer to the poor and the needy.