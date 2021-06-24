Passport officers must encourage all State police to speed up verification through App, says S Jaishankar

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
To reduce time taken in police verification process, passport officers should make concerted efforts with the State Police Authorities, who are yet to switch to online mode, to encourage them to adopt mPassport Police App, said Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.
“The continued expansion of mPassport Police App, launched by the Ministry in 2016, which has been now integrated with 334 police districts and 7142 police stations in 19 States and Union Territories has led to expeditious police verification process and strengthening the passport delivery ecosystem,” the Minister observed, speaking on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas 2021 on Thursday. He added that all police stations should get integrated soon.
Integration of the Passport Seva Programme with DigiLocker earlier this year had brought about a major digital transformation in delivery of passport services, Jaishankar said. “This has enabled citizens to submit various documents for obtaining passport services through DigiLocker in a paperless mode. They are not required to carry the original documents," he said.
Also read: Jaishankar to hold high-level meetings in Kuwait this week
Integration of the system with Aadhaar, currently underway, will further enhance and ease the passport issuance process, he said.
“This process should be expedited for completion at an early date," Jaishankar added.
At present, there is a Passport Kendra in 489 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the country. “We hope to establish a Passport Kendra in the remaining 54, in collaboration with our partners, to further strengthen the outreach of our passport services to our citizens,” the Minister said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...