Patanjali’s Coronil to be sold as immunity booster, not cure

Patanjali brand ambassador Baba Ramdev claimed on Wednesday that there is no restriction on selling Patanjlai’s coronavirus kit for Covid-19 “management”.

Last week, the brand came under scrutiny after its CEO declared that the company had found a “100 per cent” cure for the novel coronavirus.

News agency Press Trust of India said the Ayush ministry has confirmed that Patanjali can sell the product but not as a cure for Covid-19. “AYUSH Ministry has only given permission to sell this particular formulation as an immunity booster, not as a medicinal cure for Covid-19,” the ministry said, according to PTI.

Patanjali Ayurved’s controversial Swasari Coronil kit was investigated by government medical experts, and now will be available across the country, Ramdev said.

Briefing the press, the Yoga teacher said the ministry had said Patanjali worked for Covid management and the word “treatment” was not used.

“The Ayush Ministry said Patanjali has done appropriate work for Covid management. It said Patanjali has started working in the right direction. We have procured a licence for these medicines from the State department which is connected with Ayush Ministry. The treatment word is not used. These medicines have no metallic items,” Ramdev said, according to media reports.

“We have no disagreement with the Ayush Ministry. There is no restriction on Coronil, Swashhari, Giloy, Tulsi and Ashwagandha. I thank the Ayush Ministry and the Narendra Modi government,” he said.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also filed against Ramdev, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna and others in Jaipur.

“It seems that the work of Yog and Ayurved inside India is a crime. FIRs have been lodged at hundreds of places in the same way cases are registered for a traitor and a terrorist,” said Ramdev.

He added that Patanjali has carried out proper clinical trials. “In three days, 69 per cent; 100 per cent patients tested negative in 7 days. We submitted data to the Ayush Ministry. We have submitted research on our clinical trials to the Ayush Ministry. Our research is in line with all protocols,” he said.

“We have done clinical trials on coronavirus. We have completed three-level research of more than 10 diseases including hypertension, heart diseases, asthma, arthritis, dengue, chikungunya, swine flu. We are not doing research on virology for the first time,” added the Patanjali founder.