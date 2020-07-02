Patanjali’s Coronil to be sold as immunity booster, not cure

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Patanjali brand ambassador Baba Ramdev claimed on Wednesday that there is no restriction on selling Patanjlai’s coronavirus kit for Covid-19 “management”.
Last week, the brand came under scrutiny after its CEO declared that the company had found a “100 per cent” cure for the novel coronavirus.
News agency Press Trust of India said the Ayush ministry has confirmed that Patanjali can sell the product but not as a cure for Covid-19. “AYUSH Ministry has only given permission to sell this particular formulation as an immunity booster, not as a medicinal cure for Covid-19,” the ministry said, according to PTI.
Patanjali Ayurved’s controversial Swasari Coronil kit was investigated by government medical experts, and now will be available across the country, Ramdev said.
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/coronil-is-not-a-cure-for-covid-19-says-patanjali/article31961617.ece
Briefing the press, the Yoga teacher said the ministry had said Patanjali worked for Covid management and the word “treatment” was not used.
“The Ayush Ministry said Patanjali has done appropriate work for Covid management. It said Patanjali has started working in the right direction. We have procured a licence for these medicines from the State department which is connected with Ayush Ministry. The treatment word is not used. These medicines have no metallic items,” Ramdev said, according to media reports.
“We have no disagreement with the Ayush Ministry. There is no restriction on Coronil, Swashhari, Giloy, Tulsi and Ashwagandha. I thank the Ayush Ministry and the Narendra Modi government,” he said.
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/we-didnt-do-anything-wrong-while-obtaining-license-for-our-covid-19-medicine-patanjali-ceo/article31921189.ece
Meanwhile, an FIR was also filed against Ramdev, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna and others in Jaipur.
“It seems that the work of Yog and Ayurved inside India is a crime. FIRs have been lodged at hundreds of places in the same way cases are registered for a traitor and a terrorist,” said Ramdev.
He added that Patanjali has carried out proper clinical trials. “In three days, 69 per cent; 100 per cent patients tested negative in 7 days. We submitted data to the Ayush Ministry. We have submitted research on our clinical trials to the Ayush Ministry. Our research is in line with all protocols,” he said.
“We have done clinical trials on coronavirus. We have completed three-level research of more than 10 diseases including hypertension, heart diseases, asthma, arthritis, dengue, chikungunya, swine flu. We are not doing research on virology for the first time,” added the Patanjali founder.
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...