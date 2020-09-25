Patient recovery rate in Maharashtra rises to 76% from 72% in a month

The patient recovery rate in Maharashtra has risen from 72 per cent to almost 76 per cent in the last one month. Yesterday (September 24) 17,184 patients were discharged, while on August 24, the number was 14,219.

According to a press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Public Health Department of Maharashtra, as of yesterday (September 24), 9.73 lakh patients have been discharged after complete recovery. A month ago the number of discharged persons stood at 5.02 lakh.

On the other hand, the case fatality rate in the state on Thursday dropped to 2.68 per cent, with 459 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state. On August 24, Covid-19-related deaths were 212, with a case fatality rate of 3.24 per cent.

The statement also pointed out that active cases in the state were 2,74,993, compared to 1,68,126 on August 24.

Among all the districts, Pune continues to have the highest number of cases at 60,146. A month ago also the number was highest at 43,065.

As on Thursday, 18.83 lakh people were undergoing in-home quarantine and 33,412 people in institutional quarantine. On August 24, the comparative figures were 12.44 lakh and 33,922.