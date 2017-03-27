Pattiseema project makes it to Limca Book of Records

The ambitious project of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Patttiseema Godavari-Krishna river linking project, has made it to the Limca Book of Records for completion of the project in record time.

The Pattiseema (Pattisam) Lift Scheme, that links Godavari and Krishna rivers in Andhra Pradesh, was developed by the Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd within a year from March 30, 2015 to March 29, 2016.

This project has thereby become the first such irrigation project in the country to be completed in time without any budget enhancements. The first pump was commissioned in just 173 days on September 18, 2015.

The project has one of the largest pump houses in Asia with 24 pumping units spread across an area of 7,476 sq m.

The project has a combined capacity to discharge 240 cumecs (cubic meters per second) of water. These pumps deliver water drawn from the river Godavari in Pattiseema into the Polavaram Project Right Main Canal for the benefit of farmers in the Krishna river delta.

According to a statement from MEIL, the editorial team of the Limca Book of Records is considering a rearrangement of content and a restructuring of chapters in the Limca Book of Records to be published in 2017.