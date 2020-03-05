Paytm, Hyderabad Metro tie up for QR-based tickets

Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd has launched Paytm’s QR-code-based metro ticketing systemhere on Thursday.

Announcing the tie-up with Paytm, NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HMRL, said: “With the launch of QR-code-based ticketing system, we have taken a step towards creating urban mobility solutions that are future-ready. We believe that by offering these tech-powered solutions, we will serve the transit needs of commuters more efficiently and seamlessly.”

The new service will enable commuters to travel seamlessly and avoid queues to buy tokens at the metro stations. They can now simply purchase a QR ticket on their Paytm app, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed for the journey. The feature will help over 14 lakh smartcard holders using the metro service. The company plans to extend the service to metro-feeder buses to ensure last-mile connectivity in the city.

Abhay Sharma, Senior Vice-President, Paytm said: “The QR-code-based ticket booking on our app will help in reducing congestion at the ticket counters.”