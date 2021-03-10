PC Chacko resigns from Congress, talks about his love for Left

Former Congress General Secretary and senior leader from Kerala PC Chacko resigned from the Congress here on Wednesday. Announcing the decision, he said the Congress high command functions as per the diktats of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

He said the Congress in Kerala is a coordination committee of two groups headed by Chandy and Chennithala. The party has stopped functioning democratically, he added.

The BJP is not going to make any gains in Kerala, Chacko said.

Indicating he may go to the Left camp, he said the Left parties had earlier supported Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. “They are our ideological allies,” he said, adding that it was he who took senior Congress leader AK Antony to meet former Kerala Chief Minister EMS Namboodiripad when Antony resigned from the Congress.

He said the Congress candidates’ list was not prepared as per norms, and that he never wanted to contest and had suggested that seniors should give way to seniors.