Pegasus row: Opposition to step up protests

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2021

Rahul calls meeting of Opposition leaders to chart plan of action

As the stalemate in Parliament continued on Monday, the Opposition MPs have decided to step up the pressure on the Centre demanding a debate on the Pegasus spyware issue. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has invited leaders of Opposition parties for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday for charting a joint course of action.

Both the Houses witnessed disruptions on Monday too. While the Inland Vessels Bill passed in Rajya Sabha amid disruptions, Lok Sabha passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill amid the din.

A Congress leader told BusinessLine that the meeting convened by Gandhi is aimed at cementing the “unity” of Opposition parties in both the Houses. He added that the parties will also look for the possibility of holding a parallel session of Parliament similar to the way protesting farmers held near Jantar Mantar here.

Trinamool Congress had skipped the last meeting of the floor leaders of the Opposition, also attended by Rahul Gandhi.

