Pending applications main concern in Sakala Mission: S Suresh Kumar

The Sakala Mission — a Karnataka government initiative to ensure timely delivery of services to citizens — has now expanded its ambit to cover 1,033 services from 91 departments against 151 services of 11 departments in 2012.

Releasing three reports on the disposal of applications in 30 districts, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister who is also in charge of the Sakala programme S Suresh Kumar said: “In seven years, the number of services provided under Sakala for redressal of citizens’ grievances has seen nearly seven-fold jump and the Bengaluru Urban district has bagged the dubious distinction of being a poor performer in the disposal of applications.”

The Minister added: “The State Secretariat is being brought under Sakala and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has given the green signal for the proposal.”

The Sakala Mission, which was started in April 2012, has recorded a strike rate of 96.91 per cent and 96.40 per cent in disposal of applications in October and November 2019, respectively.

Talking about rejections, Suresh Kumar said: “Rejection of applications by authorities in various departments and districts is the main concern and the State government is seriously studying the reasons for it.” On the pendency of applications, he said: “The pendency of applications pertaining to revenue and khata certificates is responsible for the poor track record of the Bengaluru Urban district.”

Disposal of applications

Top performing districts in terms of disposal of applications in October are Chikballapura, Chamarajangara and Udupi, while Bengaluru Urban (30th rank), Bidar (29th rank) and Raichur (28th rank) were poor performers.

In November 2019, the top performing districts were Yadgir, Chikkaballapura and Raichur, while Vijayapura, Bengaluru Urban and Koppal were at the bottom of the table. Sakala aims to ensure time-bound service to the public under the Karnataka Sakala Services Act 2011. The poor performance of the city’s civic agency, BBMP, is said to be another reason for the below par performance of the district.

In the taluk-wise category for October, Aurad taluk in Bidar again topped the list in rejection of applications (48.51 per cent), followed by Bidar (22.98 per cent), Kampli (20.64 per cent), Kottur (37.5 per cent), Aurad (17.58 per cent) and Ramangaram (16.68 per cent).

The department-wise rejection rate was highest in Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (46.75 per cent), followed by the Karnataka Industrial Development Board (46.59 per cent) and IT/BT and S&T (33.3 per cent).

In November, the rejection rate was highest in IT/BT/S&T at 33.33 per cent, followed by the Department of Electrical Inspectorate (17.84per cent) and the Directorate of Printing, Stationeries and Publishing (16.67per cent).