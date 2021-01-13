Personalised healthcare to lead paradigm shift in post-Covid medical space: Experts

In a post-pandemic era, personalised healthcare solution is set to get prominence, as experts see technological advancements leading a paradigm shift in medical space to deliver effective cure.

Santosh Marathe, COO & Unit Head at Apollo Hospitals, said the use of technology and big data is beneficial to get apt patient data that helps to offer organ-specific therapies.

“Personalised healthcare is the need of the hour. We see a paradigm shift in therapies where the Organ-specific therapies through precision medicine techniques have been adopted at the moment,” he said at the two-day international conference ‘Health Next 2021- Global Health and Innovation Conference’ organised by IIHMR, Jaipur.

Sharing an experience of Rajasthan, Shreyans Mehta, Co-Founder at MedCords, saidthat personalised healthcare has seen a big shift in past six years but also highlighted the on-ground limitations. “Policy-related challenges faced is that a lot of government work happens in silos. There are multiple departments within the government where streamlining of these departments is important. The use of technology in health has reduced the government’s burden where preventable measures can be taken at a good pace.”

The two-day conference, attended by about 1,000 professionals, and speakers from over eight countries, was inaugurated by Naveen Jain, Ex-MD NHM & Former Secretary Skills & Entrepreneurship; Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Rajasthan. The event was concluded on January 12.

The conference offered a platform for healthcare start-ups students and alumni who have a business idea in healthcare, health tech space and want to get it nurtured at the IIHMR University’s Innovation and Incubation Center. It focussed on areas, driving innovation in new healthcare landscape, post-Covid-19, IoT in health Ecosystem.

Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, CEO at Ecoware, underlined the need for a close-looped solutions, where formal waste management and waste treatment solutions become part of the healthcare solutions. “We face a challenge of lack of innovations for closed-loop solutions and measuring impact outcomes which means if you have decided to do something please measure that.”

Mario Molteni, CEO at E4Impact Foundation, said, “An equilibrium in public health and private health is important.”

PR Sodani, President (Officiating), Dean, IIHMR University, said the challenges in the healthcare sector have changed and mitigating these challenges and risks have become a matter of urgency post-Covid. “As we progress, we see the industry’s magnificent efforts to innovate and keep the industry well before time. The Health Next 2021- Global Health and Innovation Conference is a great platform for not just for budding entrepreneurs but the healthcare fraternity on the whole.”