PESO, Kerala Medical Services ensure sustained supply of O2 to Covid patients

The joint efforts by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Kerala State Medical Services Corporation seem to have yielded results in ensuring regular and sustained supply of liquid medical oxygen and gaseous oxygen for Covid patients.
R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO & Nodal officer for Oxygen Monitoring (Kerala & Lakshadweep) said the maximum sale of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the past one year was reported this week with 215 tonnes that was purchased by the hospitals in the State. The maximum use of compressed gaseous oxygen was also reported at 99.48 tonnes. He also clarified that there was no scarcity of oxygen anywhere in the State.
“What is needed at this critical juncture is to build strong oxygen systems – and how to work with central and state policymakers, oxygen manufacturing plants, ASU (air separation units) plants, filling plants, logistics, technicians, and healthcare workers to ensure oxygen therapy reaches patients”, he said.
PESO is also taking steps to augment the production of gaseous oxygen and limiting the usage of already depleting liquid medical Oxygen. LMO production at Inox India Ltd was increased from 149 tonne per day to 188 tonnes by reducing Nitrogen production. He said the three ASU plants at Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Malappuram supported the gaseous oxygen cylinder supply, thereby reducing the LMO load in the last one week.
In the past eight days, the average supply of medical oxygen in cylinders to hospitals by the cylinder filing plants is 85 tonnes. The supply of liquid LMO directly to hospitals is 172 tonnes. The total medical oxygen supply (gaseous and LMO) for an average of last 8 days is 257 tonnes .
Medical Oxygen consumption for Covid care is 107.5 tonnes and non-Covid care is 27.54 tonnes. Total Medical Oxygen consumption in the state is 117.4 tonnes and is having 45,454 D type(7m3) cylinders and 5,228 B type (1.5m3) cylinders for filing Medical Oxygen.
