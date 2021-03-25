National

Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 25, 2021

Prices were reduced by 18 paise a litre on petrol and 17 on diesel in the first reduction in six months on Wednesday

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday cut for the second straight day as international oil prices cooled on prospects of speedy recovery in consumption getting clouded by a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Petrol price was cut by 21 paise per litre and diesel by 20 paise, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs ₹90.78 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for ₹81.10.

Rates have been reduced across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).

Prices were reduced by 18 paise a litre on petrol and 17 on diesel in the first reduction in six months on Wednesday.

Despite bouts of rate freeze, prices had gone up by a record ₹21.58 per litre on petrol since the government raised excise duty in March last year. Diesel prices had increased by ₹19.18 a litre.

Prices which last month hit record highs including crossing the ₹100 mark in some places in Rajasthan, Maharasthra and Madhya Pradesh, had been on freeze since February-end when elections to five states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were announced.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was cut to ₹97.19 a litre on Thursday from ₹97.40, while diesel rates were reduced to ₹88.20 from ₹88.42, the price notification showed.

The rate reduction followed international oil prices tumbling to the lowest since early February as the second wave of Covid-19 infection clouded the prospects of a speedy recovery in consumption.

Published on March 25, 2021

