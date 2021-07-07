Petrol price hits ₹100/litre in Delhi

Petrol price on Wednesday crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends.

Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre, according to a price notification of State-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹100.21 a litre and diesel is priced at ₹89.53 per litre.

Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the ₹100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune already have prices above that mark.

Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over ₹100 per litre on Wednesday.

