Pfizer is collaborating with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER, Ahmedabad) to support healthcare start-ups in turning their “innovative ideas into market-ready solutions.”

This partnership expands on the Pfizer INDovation initiative, through which 34 start-ups in India have already been supported through funding and incubation to bring their breakthroughs to market, a Pfizer note said.

The latest NIPER initiative is being supported by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Niti Aayog and anchored by Social Alpha. The initiative will follow a cohort-based approach to select 6 innovators pan-India, that will be incubated at NIPER-Ahmedabad, the note said. Start-ups with a proof-of-concept that matches the set mandate will be selected for a one-year accelerator program, it added.

Each startup will receive incubation support in areas of product development, regulatory pathways, pre-clinical testing, and tech transfer through the NIPER ecosystem. They will also receive funding of up to ₹25 lakh each, the note said. (Those looking to participate can find details at www.pfizerindovation.com)

The initiative is looking for innovations in deep tech and artificial intelligence for predictive analysis, point-of-care testing, SaaS, informatics and wearables, and track and trace solutions. In fact, NIPER Ahmedabad is in the process of setting up a Centre of Excellence in Medical Devices, it added. The initiative will also assist start-ups in the medical devices space advance in their journey towards commercialization.