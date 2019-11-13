‘Phal Khet’ launches its flagship store at Gachibowli

Phal Khet, the city’s latest go-to place for exotic fresh fruits, has been launched at Sarath City Mall at Gachibowli in the IT hub of Hyderabad.

Phal Khet seeks to offer an exotic range of healthy, fresh fruit juices and smoothies that help detoxify and rejuvenate body and mind.

Founded by Jinu Jacob Joseph, partnering with JV Square Foods, Phal Khet juices are made from 100 per cent natural ingredients, fruits and vegetables.

Sourced from the produce at local farms, it provides varied juices, fresh fruit creams, Faloodas, shakes and smoothies to cater to the taste buds of the masses.

Brand Owner Jinu Jacob Joseph said, Fruit Creams, are the healthiest desserts extracted from raw fruits served as pulp. Not common in this part of the world, it is sure to attract health fanatics and anybody who loves fruits and desserts. They come in all local and exotic fruit flavours.