Pharma City work to get underway within two months

Work on phase one of the Pharma City cluster proposed on the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor is set to get underway in a couple of months.

This will be part of the 19,000-acre cluster planned by the Telangana Government to host pharma firms, device makers, research and development centres, and a pharma university making it a one-stop cluster for pharma and healthcare companies and service providers.

EV Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Limited, said 9,000 acres of land has been acquired and work on the first phase will begin in a couple of months.

Interacting during the CII Pharma Conclave here, Reddy said that a Master Plan for the project has been made ready by engaging the services of a Singapore-based company and Environmental Clearance for the project has been received. The focus of the Pharma Cluster is to bring down the cost of manufacturing and make companies globally competitive.

SMT, a leading stent manufacturer, has started work on its facility in the city, and many other companies have evinced interest, he said.

The State Government had earlier written to Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal requesting the Centre to provide financial assistance for the Pharma City project infrastructure development. The State had sought ₹3,418 crore.

The State proposes to make it a state-of-the-art complex with a common effluent treatment plant, solid waste management and district cooling facilities.

Telangana is seeking to develop the pharma city as an integrated facility by roping in large pharma companies such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, among others. This is aimed at consolidating its position as a leading pharma producer and a cluster in the country.

Earlier, Eatala Rajender, State Health Minister, said the government’s focus has been on providing healthcare to all and making it affordable.

Referring to former president and defence expert APJ Abdul Kalam, who oversaw the functioning of defence organisations which contributed to some innovative products for healthcare, the Minister said Kalam was an advocate of making stents affordable to the common man.