Pharmacist sacked for giving anti-rabies jab to 3 instead of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI Muzaffarnagar (UP) | Updated on April 15, 2021

A pharmacist at a government health centre was sacked and another suspended for giving anti-rabies shots instead of Covid-19 vaccine to three women in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.

In an order passed by District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on Wednesday, the community health centre’s incharge, Rambir Singh, was transferred in connection with the case.

These officials were charged with negligence on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by Sub-Dovisional Magistrate Udav Tripathi.

Last week, families of the women — Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (60) — said the three had gone to the community health centre in Kandhla to receive the jab.

But after administering the doses, they were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips.

Following demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, an inquiry was ordered.

Published on April 15, 2021

