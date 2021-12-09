Philanthropy honour for Manipal educationist

Ranjan R Pai, President of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), has been named in the ‘EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021’, making him one of the youngest recipients of this honour.

According to a statement from MAHE, the list highlights individuals who have contributed to the development of the nation through philanthropic efforts. The eight annual report was prepared by EdelGive Foundation in partnership with Hurun India.

The list features individuals who have donated ₹5 crore or more during the period under consideration. With contributions worth ₹17 crore, Pai (48) has directed his efforts to the cause of education, the statement said.

HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, said that the Manipal family has a strong legacy of charitable endeavours from the days of its founder, TMA Pai, who believed that healthcare and education are the two critical areas of human development. His legacy has been carried forward by his son Ramdas M Pai and, now, his grandson Ranjan R Pai, he said. Being one of the youngest people to be included in this list speaks volumes of Ranjan’s commitment to corporate responsibility, Ballal said.

Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said Ranjan Pai has always been an excellent entrepreneur with a deep sense of responsibility. Through his charitable undertakings he has steered his energies into empowering people and improving their way of life through education and healthcare. “His inclusion in the list is a proud moment for us indeed,” he said.