Philanthropy honour for Manipal educationist

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Ranjan R Pai, President of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), has been named in the ‘EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021’, making him one of the youngest recipients of this honour.
According to a statement from MAHE, the list highlights individuals who have contributed to the development of the nation through philanthropic efforts. The eight annual report was prepared by EdelGive Foundation in partnership with Hurun India.
Manipal Global Education Services launches a digital learning platform for medical students
The list features individuals who have donated ₹5 crore or more during the period under consideration. With contributions worth ₹17 crore, Pai (48) has directed his efforts to the cause of education, the statement said.
HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, said that the Manipal family has a strong legacy of charitable endeavours from the days of its founder, TMA Pai, who believed that healthcare and education are the two critical areas of human development. His legacy has been carried forward by his son Ramdas M Pai and, now, his grandson Ranjan R Pai, he said. Being one of the youngest people to be included in this list speaks volumes of Ranjan’s commitment to corporate responsibility, Ballal said.
‘Industry-academia association in bio-therapeutics research to help meet unmet demands’
Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said Ranjan Pai has always been an excellent entrepreneur with a deep sense of responsibility. Through his charitable undertakings he has steered his energies into empowering people and improving their way of life through education and healthcare. “His inclusion in the list is a proud moment for us indeed,” he said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...