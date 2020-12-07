PhonePe to offer cashless rides on Hyderabadi Metro

PhonePe, a digital payments platform, has partnered with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) to provide contactless and safe payment options to commuters.

The commuters will no longer have to stand in queues to get a token or buy a pass.

As part of the partnership, PhonePe will enable three key services for commuters in phases - booking of tickets/passes on PhonePe Switch, recharge of smart card on Switch and lastly, scan and pay at the Metro station counters to get tokens. In the first phase, booking of single and return journey tickets on PhonePe Switch has been enabled.

Vivek Lohcheb, Vice-President - Offline Business Development, PhonePe said “We partnered with Hyderabad Metro to enable digital QR tickets for commuters across 56 stations of Hyderabad. We are also in talks with other metro operators in the country and would like to partner with them.”

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd added “We believe our commuters will find it useful and adopt digital tickets in a big way. It will help us utilise our resources more efficiently and save time for our commuters who don’t need to stand in queues anymore. With greater use of Metro, it will also help decongest our city.”