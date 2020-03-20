Photo story | Coronavirus impact: Mumbai decides to sleep, residents across India play safe

Mumbai, to many, is often referred to as the city that never sleeps. The local trains, the Dabbawalas, the historic monuments and the numerous business establishments - Maharashtra's capital city enthralled many of its residents. However, the recent Coronavirus pandemic has worried many citizens, including those residing in India's business hub. These pictures, depict the current state of the city.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday had decided to reduce the public transport commuter count by at least 50 per cent as part of measures to avoid crowding and enforce social distancing.

The city's Dabbawalas suspended there delivery services, owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic

Even Mumbai's iconic Haji Ali Dargah has closed its doors to devotees amidst the COIVD-19 outbreak. Photos by Paul Noronha

Meanwhile, this photo captured by GRN Somasekar show how people in the other Indian cities, like Bengaluru, are taking precautionary measures during the crisis.

Malls in India's capital city, New Delhi, seem rather silent and empty as well as the authorities continue to encourage people to practice 'social distancing.' Photo by Kamal Narang.