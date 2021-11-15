Phygital TiECon Kerala from November 25 in Kochi

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The 10th edition of Kerala’s largest annual entrepreneurship conference ‘TiEcon Kerala 2021’ will be held here from November 25 to 27, on opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs in the post-pandemic scenario.
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev will inaugurate the three-day ‘phygital conclave’ at Hotel Marriot on November 25. Around 200 participants are expected to attend the physical event while over 1,500 delegates will join the programme virtually. TiEcon Kerala 2021 will feature more than 30 speakers from across the globe.
The conference is organised by the Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Kerala Chapter, the largest non-profit global organisation for fostering entrepreneurship, which has KPMG as the Knowledge Partner. The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Despite the Pandemic’, with a focus on successfully adapting to the new normal and reviving businesses.
The decisions that the leaders take now will decide how their organisations fare in the long term. The event will instill confidence and provide guidance to practising, start-up and prospective entrepreneurs and professionals to catalyse growth in their respective fields, said Ajit Moopan, President, TiE Kerala.
The symposium has different sessions including ‘Mentoring Masterclasses’, ‘Startup Showcases’, ‘My Story Session’ and ‘Curated Networking’ apart from panel discussions. The event will be physical cum virtual on November 25 and 26 and will be fully in the digital format on the concluding day.
The online registration for the event has begun. Log on to https://tieconkerala.org
