National

PIL in Delhi HC for inspecting paper slips of VVPAT EVMs used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

Image for Representational purpose only

Plea claims that there was a “discrepancy” in votes polled and votes counted in 373 constituencies.

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission to inspect the paper slips of the VVPAT electronic voting machines (EVMs) of all constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The petition, by a person claiming to be a social worker, has sought inspection of the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) EVMs claiming that according to the data put up by the EC on its website there was “discrepancy” in votes polled and votes counted in around 373 constituencies.

Petitioner Hans Raj Jain has contended that the EC had got Rs 3,173.47 crore released from the government to purchase 16,15,000 VVPAT EVMs for bringing transparency in election process.

The petition claims that the alleged “great discrepancy” in number of votes polled and counted at majority of the constituencies “creates doubt” in the minds of voters, including the petitioner, that the EVMs were tampered with.

Apart from inspection of paper trails of the general assembly polls, the plea has sought directions to the EC to ensure that in future the paper slips are also counted.

Published on November 22, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sena-led government formation in final stages: Uddhav to MLAs