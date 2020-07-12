National

Sachin Pilot being ‘sidelined’, shows talent and capability find ‘little credence’ in Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 12, 2020 Published on July 12, 2020

File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia   -  PTI

With factionalism hitting the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at his former party, saying talent and capability find “little credence” there.

He claimed that Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being “sidelined and persecuted” by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. “Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot, too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress,” Scindia tweeted.

Scindia had left the Congress a few months back and joined the BJP as he believed that he was being marginalised by senior party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

More than 20 MLAs supporting him also left the Congress, leading to the collapse of the the Kamal Nath government in March following which the BJP returned to power in the state. There has been speculation that Pilot, too, has been facing similar issues in Rajasthan.

Published on July 12, 2020
BJP
Indian National Congress
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Telangana to set up ₹25-cr cold storage facility for seeds