Pilot meets Rahul; Cong to set up panel on ‘grievances’

Indicating an end to the month-long political crisis in Rajasthan, former PCC president Sachin Pilot met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday. Responding to Pilot’s demands, the party has decided to set up a three-member committee to look into his grievances.
Pilot, alongwith 18 MLAs, broke away from the Congress a month back resulting in a political battle that went up to the Supreme Court and a no-holds-barred exchange of accusations between the warring groups.
Confirming the development, AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said Pilot shared his grievances in detail with Gandhi. “They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan,” Venugopal added.
He said following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Pilot and the aggrieved MLAs and arrive at an appropriate resolution.
Pilot is also learnt to have met AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
A Congress leader told BusinessLine that no formula was discussed in these meetings.
The main grievance of Pilot and the 18 MLAs in his camp is against the style of functioning of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
A move by the Congress to disqualify the MLAs was challenged by the rebels in Supreme Court. The Congress has been alleging that the BJP was trying to engineer defections in the Congress camp.
