Pilot’s rebellion, a closed chapter: Congress

The Congress is in no hurry to find a new role for its former president of the Rajasthan unit, Sachin Pilot. A final call on Pilot’s new assignment will be taken only after the proposed three-member panel of the AICC, the names of the members to be announced “soon”, submits its report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“All is well that ends well”

Meanwhile, the Congress said the “Rajasthan political turmoil” is a closed chapter now. “All is well that ends well,” Congress’s media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said addressing reporters through video conferencing from Jaisalmer. He claimed victory for the Congress and said the “vision” of senior leader Rahul Gandhi, maturity shown by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the inherent belief and commitment of Pilot are the reasons behind Congress’s victory. When asked about the his earlier comments asking Pilot to come out of BJP’s protection, he said hot words were exchanged and some bitterness was there between the rebels and the party and after Monday’s meeting, it should be considered as a closed chapter.

Gehlot maintained that there is no threat to his government and it will complete the full term. “A three-member committee has been formed by the Congress party to resolve the grievances. We will try to resolve the grievances of the people who had left us and came back recently. We will discuss their problems and resolve them. Peace and brotherhood will remain in our party. Our government will complete its full term of five years and we will win the next elections as well,” Gehlot said in Jaipur.

He maintained that the BJP was trying its level best to topple his government. “BJP tried its best to topple the government, but in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even a single member has left us. None of our MLAs fell for horse-trading. This is a victory of the people of Rajasthan. Income Tax and CBI are being misused and politics is being done in the name of religion by them. They are dividing people on religion to gain votes and retain power,” Gehlot claimed.