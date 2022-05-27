Pinnacle Industries introduces neonatal ambulances for Maharashtra

Pinnacle Industries, a leading automotive seating, interiors and specialty vehicles company, has introduced the newest range of approved neonatal ambulances specially developed for the Maharashtra Government. These Ambulances are equipped with all necessary medical facilities and advanced technologies to deliver the best medical care to newborns.

These ambulances are ideal for operating across the country to ensure safe emergency transfers for neonates requiring specialist emergency treatment and critical care. Developed with a unique styling by following EN 1789 standards, these ambulances are a complete package that meets all the medical equipment requirements in an ambulance for childcare and are superiorly hygienic and safe, the company said in a statement.

The medical equipment pre-fitted includes an incubator, stretcher, oxygen compressor for infants, defibrillator, multi para monitor, suction pump, infusion pump, and all other medical items for a standard ambulance as per the norms.

The company has announced that it has delivered five Neonatal Ambulances to the state government.

Speaking on the collaboration, Arihant Mehta, President, Pinnacle Industries Limited, said, “India is rapidly developing its healthcare infrastructure and we at Pinnacle Industries are committed to providing world-class health transportation facilities in India. Our new range of Neonatal Ambulances is designed and built to ensure emergency transfers for newborns those who require specialist treatment and critical care. We have provided our fleet of 5 Neonatal Ambulances to the Government of Maharashtra today and are in talks for 50+ of these vehicles with various other agencies as well. We are confident that such initiatives will help reduce neonatal related challenges faced in the Tribal - Urban – Metropolitan areas.”