Pitch fest, Capital Cafe 2019, sees 20 start ups make a bid for support

Capital Cafe 2019, Start-up Pitch Fest organised by TiE Kerala as a curtain-raiser to the State’s largest entrepreneur meet TiEcon Kerala 2019 concluded with the grand finale held at Le-Meridien today.

As many as 20 start-ups with innovative ideas and business plans were selected from the regional pitch fest held previously across the State.

Capital has always been the biggest challenge entrepreneurs face. Capital Café offers space to start-ups and young entrepreneurs to present their business plan to Angel Investors and VCs and get immediate feedback. The event is the best place to raise capital, get connected to investors and prepare for future pitches as well, said Roshan Kynadi, Charter Member, TiE Kerala.

The selected start-ups were mentored by TiE Kerala charter members and senior entrepreneurs before presenting their plan in front of a diverse jury from across the country.

The angel investors and VCs who attended the finale included Unicorn India Ventures, Malpani Ventures, Indian Angel Network, Mumbai Angels, Key Ventures, Times Group Brand Capital, Ankur Capital and the Chennai Angels.

Start-ups need the required acumen and expertise to build business plans and secure the much coveted initial funding. This is an area where the young innovative minds need guidance. Our final mission is to see that the State has an ‘entrepreneur at every home, Kynadi said.