Piyush Goyal is new leader of Rajya Sabha

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will be the new leader of Rajya Sabha. The BJP has conveyed Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu the party’s decision to appoint Goyal as it’s leader in the Upper House.

Goyal replaces Thawar Chand Gehlot, who resigned from Union Cabinet and Rajya Sabha recently. Gehlot is the new governor of Karnataka.

Also read: Modi reconstitutes Cabinet panels

Announcing the decision, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, Modi has entrusted Goyal with the new responsibility. “Congratulations to Goyal on being appointed the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha. He has been entrusted by PM Modi with key responsibility. Wishing him continued vigour in the service to the nation,” Joshi said in Twitter.

Also read: Govt rejigs Cabinet Committees ahead of Monsoon session

‘Able speaker’

57-year-old Goyal is serving his second term in Rajya Sabha. Known for his oratory skills, Goyal has been an able speaker for the BJP when the party was in Opposition. He was also an efficient member in various standing committees representing the BJP. Goyal also served as the deputy leader of the BJP in Rajya Sabha.

Considered as a sober politician, Goyal has been functioning as a bridge between the government and the Opposition. He has also functioned as the treasurer of the BJP.