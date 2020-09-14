‘PM busy with peacocks’: Rahul mocks Modi over Covid-19 tally

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in Covid-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the government had asked people to become aatmanirbhar — implying that they should save their lives themselves as the Prime Minister was busy with peacocks”.
In a tweet, Gandhi said the number of coronavirus infections will cross 50 lakh this week, and active cases will surpass 10 lakh.
“Unplanned lockdown is the product of one person’s ego and because of it coronavirus has spread throughout the country,” he said in the tweet in Hindi.
Also read Why Modi may be the most popular populist
“Modi government said become ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-sufficient) which means save your life yourself because the PM is busy with peacocks,” the former Congress chief added, alluding to a recent video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeding peacocks.
Also read As pandemic raged, Modi acted like Nero: Congress
India’s Covid-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh on Monday, with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 79,722, with 1,136 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...