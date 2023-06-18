Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme on Sunday, hailed people of Kutch for encountering cyclone Biparjoy with collective strength, courage and preparedness, despite it damaged infrastructure substantially.

“People from Kutch will celebrate their new year “Ashadhi Beej” in next two days. It’s also a coincidence that Ashadhi Beej is considered as the beginning of monsoon,” he stated. The PM said he has been visiting Kutch for years and has had the opportunity (as Gujarat CM) to serve the people there. He stated he knows about the courage of people of Kutch, their willpower, and their lifestyle.

People will overcome devastation unleashed by the cyclone, Modi expressed confidence as they did after massive earthquake that struck the place two decades ago, which led people to think that it would difficult for Kutch to rise again. But, the same district is one of the fastest growing districts of nation, the PM narrated.

He told the radio listeners that he decided to hold 102nd episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’ ahead of schedule since he would be busy in America. “..So I thought what could be better than the blessings of the people to give me energy,” he stated.

Embracing Miyawaki method

India is fast embracing the Miyawaki method of making land green and fertile, Modi stated indicating the country’s commitment to sustainable growth. The PM gave the latest example of a teacher, Rafi Ramnath who, he stated, has changed the entire landscape in his area in Kerala through this technique.

He created a herbal garden, which has now become a biodiversity zone called “Vidyavanam”, where he planted 115 varieties of 450 plants with the help of his students, said the PM. It has become an attraction for people who visit Vidyavanam, Modi informed listeners. This method of growing jungles even in cities has become popular in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, Modi narrated.

Eradicating TB

He also stated that India has set a target of eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 with the aide of Ni-kshay Mitra. As per Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative) implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 9.55 lakh out of the 9.69 lakh consented TB patients across the country have been adopted by them till March 9, this year.

Rath Yatra

According to PM, Lord Jagannath’s rath yatra in Odisha’s Puri is a wonder in itself, since it showcases the true spirit of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat”. “My dear countrymen, the historical Rath Yatra on June 20 bears a unique identity throughout the world” and is celebrated with fanfare through the country, Modi said.