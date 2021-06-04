PM hails Indian scientists for Made-in-India Covid vaccine

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Indian scientists developing made-in-India vaccine against Covid-19 and boosting other measures to fight the pandemic within a year of its outbreak.
Addressing a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society via video conferencing, he cited India's experience in the previous century to say that it used to wait for years to lay its hands on innovations achieved abroad, but its scientists are now working shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts outside.
Also read: NEERI scientists develop a gargle-based RTPCR test
They are working at the same quick pace, he said.
Noting that the world is grappling with the biggest challenge in a century, the prime minister praised the scientific community, saying it is perhaps unprecedented that vaccines were prepared within a year.
On the occasion, Modi reiterated his call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant) and strong India, saying the Covid-19 crisis may have slowed its pace but our resolve remains the same.
India wants to be self-reliant in a number of sectors, ranging from agriculture to astronomy, disaster management to defence technology, vaccine to virtual reality, and biotechnology to battery technology, he asserted.
He said India is now showing the way to the world in sustainable development and clean energy, and is playing an important role in progress in other countries with its role in software and satellite development.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...