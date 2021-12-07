PM inaugurates mega projects in Gorakhpur, UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three mega projects worth ₹9,600 crore in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The projects are set to develop eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The mega projects include a fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur, revived after remaining shut for more than 30 years, to achieve self-sufficiency in production of urea. The project has been set up under Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL). The Prime Minister also unveiled AIIMS Gorakhpur besides ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur.

AIIMS Gorakhpur, which was built at a cost of ₹1,000 crore and established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, consists of 750 beds, a medical college and facilities for staff and students.

The ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre will help tackle Japanese encephalitis or Acute encephalitis syndrome in the region.