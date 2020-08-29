PM inaugurates Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agri university’s college and admin buildings

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the college and administration buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, a prominent institute in the Bundelkhand region.
After the inauguration, the Prime Minister interacted with university students and asked about ways to address certain challenges like reducing import of edible oils and increasing food processing, especially in fruits and vegetables. Modi asked a student whether awareness among farmers can be created about micro, drip and sprinkler irrigation in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.
During the interaction, the Prime Minister stressed on promoting recycling of water and rainwater harvesting through innovative and less costlier technology in the region.
Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering both under-graduate and post-graduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry. It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready.
Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the inauguration was long awaited and will benefit farmers not only in the Bundelkhand region but the entire country.
There is scope for promoting organic farming in the region towards which the government is working, he said, and added that the government is working towards doubling farmers’ income by 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said setting up of a central agricultural university in Jhansi will benefit the drought-prone Bundelkhand region and help farmers become self reliant.
He lauded the government’s recent efforts that has brought changes in the region. The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana has helped address drought to a large extent in the region, while Jal Jeevan Mission has resolved the drinking water issue here, he added.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...