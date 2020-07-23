PM ‘lacks vision’ while dealing with China, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress said on Thursday that India has to deal with China “psychologically”, from a position of strength, said the party’s former president and MP Rahul Gandhi, in a video message. He said if India deals with China from a position of strength, the country can get what it needs. “But if they sense weakness then you had it,” he said.

He said there should be an international vision to take on China. “Belt and road, an attempt to change the nature of the planet. India has to have a global vision. India now has to become an idea. And it has to become a global idea. So that’s the thing that’s going to protect India... thinking big,” he said and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not giving a vision on dealing with China.

“My responsibility is to ask questions and to put pressure on him (on Modi) so he does his work. His responsibility is to give the vision. It’s not there. I can tell you, guaranteed, it's not there and that’s why China is in there today,” he said.

Later, talking to reporters, senior Congress spokesman Ajay Maken said there can never be any compromise on India’s territorial integrity or national security and the Prime Minister cannot brush aside these important issues of Chinese transgressions and Chinese build up on our border for it threatens our territory and compromises our territorial integrity.