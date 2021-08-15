PM Modi announces ₹ 100 lakh crore project for infrastructure building

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced two major schemes -- Gati Shakti Project and the National Hydrogen Mission -- which, according to him will take the country towards progress in the next 25 years. Modi said the world has witnessed that India does not have dearth of political will that is required to bring big changes and reforms.

He announced an ambitious project for infrastructure building worth ₹ 100 lakh crore. Named as Gati Shakti Project, the scheme will provide a holistic infrastructure masterplan to make a foundation for an integrated pathway to the country.

He said the Centre has taken efforts to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence. "India has moved towards electric mobility and work is underway on 100 per cent electrification of Indian Railways with the aim to becoming net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030," Modi said.

He also announced the National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change. "We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen," Modi said.

Raising voice against terrorism and expansionism, he said by conducting surgical strikes and air strikes the country has given a string message to the enemies that India can take tough decisions too. He said India has also showed political will in taking policy decisions.