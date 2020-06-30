National

PM Modi announces extension of free ration scheme for the poor till November end

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Says Government is working on ‘one nation, one ration card’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a free ration scheme, for 80 crore people across the country till end of November.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi also said the government was working on a “one nation, one ration card” initiative.

On the extension of the PMGKAY, he said it will cost the government Rs 90,000 crore more.

Under the scheme, five kgs of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month will be given free of cost to the poor. The scheme was initially rolled out for three months.

The prime minister also said timely lockdown to contain coronavirus and other decisions saved many lives, but added that since “Unlock 1” has begun, people have shown negligence.

He said in comparison to other countries across the globe, India has done well in dealing with the pandemic.

