Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a new ‘MY Bharat’ platform will be launched on October 31 on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to provide youth with an opportunity to play active role in various Government programmes. He also announced that sales of khadi products have reached nearly ₹1.25 lakh crore as against ₹30,000 crore ten years back.

Addressing the nation through the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said the MY Bharat website is also going to be launched on Tuesday and the youth should register on that portal. “MY is the acronym for Mera Yava,” he added.

Creative minds, this is your moment to shine!



Design the emblem of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) on #MyGov and be a part of the movement to harness the boundless energy of youth for nation-building.



Visit: https://t.co/5whUNp3wTG#MYBharat#MeraYuvaBharat@YASMinistrypic.twitter.com/oEDrjHb4Tv — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 22, 2023

“MYBharat will provide an opportunity to the youth of India to play an active role in various nation building events. This is a unique effort of integrating the youth power of India in building a developed India,” Modi said.

Khadi products

Highlighting the rise in sales of khadi products, the Prime Minister said: “It means its benefit reaches myriad sections across cities and villages, benefiting our weavers, handicraft artisans, our farmers, cottage industries engaged in growing Ayurvedic plants. Everyone is getting the benefit of this sale… and, this is the strength of the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.”

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (on October 2), Khadi witnessed record sales at Delhi’s retail outlet located at Connaught Place. “In a single day, people purchased goods worth over a ₹1.5 crore,” he said adding the ongoing Khadi Mahotsav this month has broken all its previous sales record.

Modi reiterated his strong pitch for ‘vocal for local’ and appealed the people of India that during festivals, the priority should be to buy local products. “I would like to reiterate one more request to you, and insistently at that! Whenever you travel for tourism, (or) go on a pilgrimage, do buy products made by the local artisans there,” he said.

Further, he suggested people to include purchasing local products as an important priority within the overall budget of the travel itinerary. “Be it 10 per cent, 20 per cent, as much as your budget allows, you should spend it on local and spend it only there,” he said.

As the “vocal for local” campaign is perceived by a section as shunning products made by foreign companies, the Prime Minister tried to dispel that notion since it potentially threatens Government’s simultaneous efforts to make the country a global manufacturing hub.

“Somewhere I have seen, people buy Diwali diyas and then post ‘Vocal for Local’ on social media - No… not at all. This is just the beginning, we have to move ahead a lot, in our country. Now every necessity of life… everything is available.

Manufacturing hub

“This vision is not limited to just buying goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors. Today, India is becoming the world’s biggest manufacturing hub. Many big brands are manufacturing their products here. If we adopt those products, then Make In India gets a fillip and this too is being ‘Vocal for Local’, and yes, while buying such products, try to insist on the pride of our country,” Modi said.

He also noted that October 31 marks former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary and paid tributes to her.

The Prime Minister said that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which has been going on for the last two and a half years across the country, will conclude on October 31.

