PM Modi asks states to check laxity in containing Covid-19

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Noting that administration was appearing lax in many states amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged chief ministers to strengthen their efforts for the next 2-3 weeks to check the spread of the virus on a "war-footing".
He also called for observing a vaccine festival between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.
In his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, Modi asserted that the country had much more resources to deal with the virus than before and the focus should be on micro-containment zones.
"There is a need to improve the governance system. I understand that because of the one-year battle, the system can experience tiredness and there can be laxity, but we must tighten it for 2-3 weeks and strengthen the governance," he said.
Modi emphasised on 'Test, Track, Treat', Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid management to contain the pandemic.
Along with public participation, our hard-working doctors and health-care staff have helped a lot in handling the situation and are still doing it, he said.
"With administration appearing lax in many states, rise in cases has increased problems. To stop the spread of the virus, there is a need to work on a war-footing," he said.
The daily count of positive cases has reached a new record high of over 1.26 lakh, despite having dipped to about 20,000 a few weeks back.
At a high-level meeting with senior officials, Prime Minister Modi had on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and vaccination exercise in the country amid the "alarming rate of growth" in infections and deaths.
Modi had said the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment, would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic, according to an official statement that was released after the meeting.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...