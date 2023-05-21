Prime Minister Narendra Modi held productive and wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva during which they discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in sectors of defence production, trade and renewable energy.

Modi and Lula met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

"The talks with President @LulaOficial were productive and wide-ranging. India and Brazil will keep working together to deepen trade ties. We also discussed diversifying cooperation in sectors like agriculture, defence and more," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Cementing bonds of friendship. PM @narendramodi met President @LulaOficial of Brazil in Hiroshima," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

They also exchanged views on regional developments and cooperation in multilateral platforms, it said.

