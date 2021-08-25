PM Modi chairs 37th `PRAGATI' meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, reviewed eight projects worth ₹1,26,000 crore and the ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ scheme through his ICT-based multi-purpose and multi modal platform – PRAGATI.

PRAGATI, which stands for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, is an interactive platform aimed at addressing the common man's grievances, and simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Central government, as well as projects flagged by State governments.

“Among the eight projects reviewed, three projects each were from the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and two projects were from the Ministry of Power,” an official release said.

The 14 States involved in the eight projects are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Delhi. The prime minister stressed on the significance of timely completion of these projects.

Modi also reviewed the scheme of ‘One Nation – One Ration Card’ (ONORC). He asked officials to explore the multiple utilities of the technological platform developed under the scheme to ensure the provision of a wide array of benefits to citizens.

At today's review meeting, Modi also directed state officials to keep monitoring the construction of oxygen plants and availability of hospital beds.