PM Modi chairs 37th `PRAGATI' meeting

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, reviewed eight projects worth ₹1,26,000 crore and the ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ scheme through his ICT-based multi-purpose and multi modal platform – PRAGATI.
PRAGATI, which stands for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, is an interactive platform aimed at addressing the common man's grievances, and simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Central government, as well as projects flagged by State governments.
“Among the eight projects reviewed, three projects each were from the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and two projects were from the Ministry of Power,” an official release said.
Also see: Modi, Putin discuss Afghanistan, Covid-19 situation on phone
The 14 States involved in the eight projects are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Delhi. The prime minister stressed on the significance of timely completion of these projects.
Modi also reviewed the scheme of ‘One Nation – One Ration Card’ (ONORC). He asked officials to explore the multiple utilities of the technological platform developed under the scheme to ensure the provision of a wide array of benefits to citizens.
At today's review meeting, Modi also directed state officials to keep monitoring the construction of oxygen plants and availability of hospital beds.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...