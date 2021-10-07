PM Modi dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen plants under PM CARES across 35 States/UTs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES, across 35 States and Union Territories, in an event held at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will have commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants, as per a government’s statement.

PM Modi expressed happiness that from the land where life-giving forces like Yoga and Ayurveda gained strength, oxygen plants are being dedicated. “The facilities India prepared in such a short time span to fight the coronavirus pandemic, shows the capability of our country. Network of about 3,000 testing labs were created from just 1 testing lab, before the pandemic. India has transformed from being an importer to an exporter of masks and kits. Facilities of new ventilators were made available even in remote areas of the country,” Modi said.

India has rapidly achieved large-scale manufacturing of Made in India Corona Vaccine. India has implemented the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said in normal days, India used to produce 900 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen a day. As the demand increased, India increased the production of medical oxygen by more than 10 times. He added that this was an unimaginable goal for any country in the world, but India has achieved it.

“It is a matter of pride for every Indian that 93 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered. Very soon India will cross the 100 crore mark. He said India has shown the way to the whole world by building the Cowin platform that shows how vaccination is done on such a large scale,” Modi stated.

The Prime Minister noted that till 6-7 years ago, only a few States had the facility of AIIMS, Currently work is being done to take AIIMS to every state. “We are moving fast from 6 AIIMS to build a strong network of 22 AIIMS. It is also the goal of the Government that there must be at least one medical college in every district of the country,” Modi said.

He further added that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had fulfilled the dream of creation of Uttarakhand. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee believed that connectivity is directly related to development. Due to his inspiration, today work is being done for improving connectivity infrastructure in the country at unprecedented speed and scale,” he further added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also said that before the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, only 1,30,000 households in Uttarakhand had access to tap water. “Piped drinking water has started reaching more than 7,10,000 houses in Uttarakhand. That is, within just 2 years, about 6 lakh houses in the State have got water connections.

One Rank One Pension

The government is also working very seriously for the interests of every soldier, every ex-serviceman,” Modi said. He further added that it is the current government that fulfilled the 40 years old demand of the armed forces’ people by implementing One Rank One Pension.