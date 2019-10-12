PM Modi gifts Xi image embossed silk shawl to Chinese President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted a handmade large sized silk shawl to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the concluding day of their two day informal summit here.

The shawl, with an embossment of the image of Xi in gold, which are zari embellishments on bright red silk background, was displayed by Modi to Xi at Mamallapuram near here. The Prime Minister later gifted the silk shawl to Xi, made by weavers of a Coimbatore based society.

Earlier, Modi took Xi around an exhibition on handlooms and other hand crafted artefacts of Tamil Nadu, including statues of Buddha in the premises of Taj Fisherman’s Cove, a seaside resort at Kovalam. The Prime Minister also briefed Xi about the handlooms of Tamil Nadu. The two leaders witnessed a live demonstration of handloom weaving by a weaver.

Jinping in return gifted a porcelain memento, which had Modi’s image. Gifts presented to the Chinese leader on Friday included a Tanjore art painting from Poompuhar, a dancing Saraswati, a beautiful glass painting and a lamp.